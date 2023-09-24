Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (95-61) into a matchup against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (86-69) at Tropicana Field, on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET. Diaz is at .327, the fifth-best average in the league, and Bichette ranks ninth at .301.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-7) to the mound, while Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.27 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (10-6, 3.74 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays' Bradley (5-7) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.27, a 3.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.369 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Bradley has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Taj Bradley vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have scored 707 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They have 1357 hits, eighth in baseball, with 176 home runs (18th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Blue Jays in one game, and they have gone 9-for-21 with a double, a home run and four RBI over four innings.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (10-6) out to make his 31st start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.74 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.74, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.

Kikuchi has collected nine quality starts this year.

Kikuchi will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 30 appearances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.74), 28th in WHIP (1.242), and 15th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.443) and ranks fourth in home runs hit (221) in all of MLB. They have a collective .258 batting average, and are sixth in the league with 1362 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 818 runs.

Kikuchi has a 4.91 ERA and a 1.364 WHIP against the Rays this season in 11 innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over two appearances.

