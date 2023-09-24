Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (95-61) meet Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (86-69) in the series rubber match at Tropicana Field on Sunday, September 24. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Blue Jays -105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.27 ERA) vs Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (10-6, 3.74 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Blue Jays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 124 times this season and won 82, or 66.1%, of those games.

The Rays have an 82-42 record (winning 66.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Blue Jays have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (53.8%) in those games.

This season, the Blue Jays have come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL East +600 - 1st

