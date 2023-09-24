Yandy Diaz and George Springer will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Blue Jays (-105). The contest's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Tampa Bay's past four contests has been 7.8, a span in which the Rays and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 66.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (82-42).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Tampa Bay has an 82-42 record (winning 66.1% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rays a 53.5% chance to win.

In the 156 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 85 times (85-66-5).

The Rays have a 10-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 53-27 42-34 39-25 56-36 72-52 23-9

