Sunday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (95-61) squaring off against the Toronto Blue Jays (86-69) at 1:10 PM ET (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (5-7) versus the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (10-6).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Rays have been favored 124 times and won 82, or 66.1%, of those games.
  • Tampa Bay has a record of 82-42 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The Rays have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 818.
  • The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 19 Angels W 6-2 Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval
September 20 Angels L 8-3 Aaron Civale vs Reid Detmers
September 21 Angels W 5-4 Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning
September 22 Blue Jays L 6-2 Tyler Glasnow vs Chris Bassitt
September 23 Blue Jays W 7-6 Zack Littell vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
September 24 Blue Jays - Taj Bradley vs Yusei Kikuchi
September 26 @ Red Sox - Aaron Civale vs Tanner Houck
September 27 @ Red Sox - Zach Eflin vs Brayan Bello
September 29 @ Blue Jays - Tyler Glasnow vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
September 30 @ Blue Jays - TBA vs TBA
October 1 @ Blue Jays - TBA vs TBA

