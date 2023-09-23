The Stetson Hatters (2-1) hit the road for a Pioneer League battle against the Butler Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium.

Stetson ranks 46th in total offense this year (379.3 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking ninth-best in the FCS with 379.3 yards allowed per game. Butler's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 16th-best in the FCS with 36.0 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 23.0 points per game, which ranks 35th.

Stetson vs. Butler Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Deland, Florida

Deland, Florida Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Stetson vs. Butler Key Statistics

Stetson Butler 379.3 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.0 (38th) 204.7 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.0 (10th) 156.3 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.7 (28th) 223.0 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.3 (49th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has racked up 382 yards (127.3 ypg) on 33-of-56 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 264 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Devon Brewer has racked up 87 yards on 30 carries, scoring one time.

Nazeviah Burris has hauled in 17 catches for 241 yards (80.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Gabe Atkin has grabbed 13 passes while averaging 57.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has racked up six catches for 102 yards, an average of 34.0 yards per game.

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has compiled 646 yards on 66.7% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 51 yards with one score.

Jyran Mitchell has rushed 37 times for 283 yards, with four touchdowns.

Ershod Jasey II has been given 11 carries and totaled 87 yards.

Ethan Loss paces his team with 197 receiving yards on 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Luke Wooten has put up a 103-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 10 passes on nine targets.

Ryan Lezon's two targets have resulted in four grabs for 83 yards and one touchdown.

