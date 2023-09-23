Our projection model predicts the South Florida Bulls will defeat the Rice Owls on Saturday, September 23 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Raymond James Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

South Florida vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Florida (+2.5) Under (58) South Florida 28, Rice 26

Week 4 AAC Predictions

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulls have a 46.5% chance to win.

The Bulls is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Bulls are 1-1 against the spread.

No Bulls two games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

The average over/under for South Florida games this season is 8.0 more points than the point total of 58 for this outing.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Owls' implied win probability is 58.3%.

The Owls have posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Owls have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

Rice games this season have posted an average total of 55.0, which is 3.0 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rice 37.3 28.3 51.0 24.0 10.0 37.0 South Florida 21.7 27.3 20.5 20.5 24.0 41.0

