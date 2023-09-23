When the Tampa Bay Rays (94-61) and Toronto Blue Jays (86-68) square of at Tropicana Field on Saturday, September 23, Zack Littell will get the ball for the Rays, while the Blue Jays will send Hyun-Jin Ryu to the hill. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Blue Jays (+105). An 8.5-run total is set in this contest.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (3-6, 4.12 ERA) vs Ryu - TOR (3-3, 2.62 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Blue Jays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 81 out of the 123 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a record of 76-33 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (69.7% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 21, or 55.3%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Blue Jays have a mark of 10-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL East +600 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.