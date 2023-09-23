How to Watch the Rays vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 218 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB, slugging .442.
- The Rays rank sixth in MLB with a .257 batting average.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.2 runs per game (811 total runs).
- The Rays rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Rays' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 20th in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.164).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Littell (3-6 with a 4.12 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Littell has collected four quality starts this season.
- Littell has eight starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 26 appearances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Dean Kremer
|9/19/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/20/2023
|Angels
|L 8-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Reid Detmers
|9/21/2023
|Angels
|W 5-4
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Griffin Canning
|9/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chris Bassitt
|9/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Tanner Houck
|9/27/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Brayan Bello
|9/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|-
