Are you a huge fan of NASCAR who doesn't want to miss an event? Check out all the action that will be available on Saturday, September 23. Use the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.

Watch even more NASCAR coverage with ESPN+!

NASCAR Streaming Live Today

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Andy's Frozen Custard 300

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with auto racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!