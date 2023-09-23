The No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) hit the road to play the Temple Owls (2-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Miami (FL) has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (15th-best with 511 yards per game) and total defense (18th-best with 271 yards allowed per game) this year. With 394.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Temple ranks 67th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 54th, allowing 323.7 total yards per contest.

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Temple 511 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (74th) 271 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.7 (53rd) 189 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.7 (84th) 322 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.7 (51st) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has 822 yards passing for Miami (FL), completing 76% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and one interception this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has racked up 192 yards on 26 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Ajay Allen has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 137 yards (45.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo's team-leading 314 yards as a receiver have come on 17 catches (out of 21 targets).

Colbie Young has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 209 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jacolby George has a total of 202 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has thrown for 760 yards (253.3 per game) while completing 52.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Joquez Smith has run for 187 yards on 24 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Darvon Hubbard has piled up 106 yards (on 18 attempts) with one touchdown, while also catching five passes for 47 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr. has registered 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 180 (60 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times.

Dante Wright has caught 15 passes and compiled 177 receiving yards (59 per game) with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson's nine grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 128 yards (42.7 ypg).

