The No. 25 Florida Gators (2-1) square off against the Charlotte 49ers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 28 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Charlotte matchup.

Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network+
  • City: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline
BetMGM Florida (-28) 49.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida (-27.5) 49.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Florida vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

  • Florida has won one game against the spread this season.
  • Charlotte has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.