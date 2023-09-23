Florida International vs. Liberty: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Liberty Flames (3-0) will face off against the Florida International Panthers (3-1) in a matchup of CUSA teams on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Florida International matchup.
Florida International vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Florida International vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-10.5)
|52.5
|-450
|+325
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-10.5)
|53.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Florida International vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Florida International has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.
- The Panthers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- Liberty has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
Florida International 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
