The Liberty Flames (3-0) will face off against the Florida International Panthers (3-1) in a matchup of CUSA teams on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Panthers are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

Florida International vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Florida International vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Florida International Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-10.5) 52.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Liberty (-10.5) 53.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida International vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • Florida International has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.
  • The Panthers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
  • Liberty has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

Florida International 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

