How to Watch the Florida International vs. Liberty Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
The Liberty Flames (3-0) face a fellow CUSA opponent when they visit the Florida International Panthers (3-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.
Liberty has the 69th-ranked defense this season (22.7 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best with 40.7 points per game. From an offensive angle, Florida International is generating 25.3 points per game (85th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FBS defensively (22.5 points given up per game).
See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.
Florida International vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
Florida International vs. Liberty Key Statistics
|Florida International
|Liberty
|341.3 (50th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|494.7 (30th)
|429 (127th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|344 (65th)
|123.5 (100th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|240.3 (7th)
|217.8 (84th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|254.3 (52nd)
|7 (113th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|2 (10th)
|6 (26th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|10 (1st)
Florida International Stats Leaders
- Keyone Jenkins has compiled 867 yards (216.8 yards per game) while completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 64 yards with one touchdown.
- The team's top rusher, Shomari Lawrence, has carried the ball 47 times for 291 yards (72.8 per game) with two touchdowns.
- Kejon Owens has collected 122 yards (on 18 carries) with three touchdowns.
- Kris Mitchell has hauled in 370 receiving yards on 19 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.
- Dean Patterson has eight receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 159 yards (39.8 yards per game) this year.
- Jalen Bracey's 11 grabs (on 21 targets) have netted him 154 yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
Liberty Stats Leaders
- Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 763 passing yards, completing 59.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 191 yards (63.7 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Quinton Cooley has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 221 yards on the ground.
- CJ Daniels' leads his squad with 252 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of 17 targets) and scored two touchdowns.
- Treon Sibley has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 205 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.
- Elijah Smoot has hauled in five grabs for 102 yards, an average of 34 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.
