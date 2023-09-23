When the Liberty Flames play the Florida International Panthers at 6:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Flames will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Florida International vs. Liberty Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-10) Over (52.5) Liberty 35, Florida International 24

Week 4 CUSA Predictions

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have a 26.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Panthers' ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

When it has played as at least 10-point underdogs this year, Florida International is 2-0 against the spread.

The Panthers have hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

The average point total for the Florida International this season is 2.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Against the spread, the Flames are 3-0-0 this season.

Two Flames games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

The average point total for Liberty games this season is 52.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Flames 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 40.7 22.7 33.5 20.5 55 27 Florida International 25.3 22.5 30 25.5 20.5 19.5

