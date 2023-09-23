Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers square off in one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Florida.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-2.5)
Butler Bulldogs at Stetson Hatters
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 20 Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-23.5)
Florida Atlantic Owls at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Illinois (-15.5)
Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Rice (-2.5)
Alabama State Hornets at Florida A&M Rattlers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Liberty Flames at Florida International Panthers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Liberty (-10)
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Charlotte 49ers at No. 25 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Favorite: Florida (-28)
UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-4.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.