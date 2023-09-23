The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-2) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2) at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Illinois is putting up 22 points per game on offense, which ranks them 103rd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 105th, giving up 30.7 points per contest. With 22 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida Atlantic ranks 103rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 93rd, allowing 28.3 points per game.

We will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on BTN.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Illinois 323.7 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.3 (92nd) 360.7 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446 (106th) 100.3 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.3 (104th) 223.3 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (69th) 8 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (121st) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Casey Thompson has racked up 509 yards (169.7 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III's team-high 148 rushing yards have come on 20 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 75 receiving yards (25 per game) on seven catches.

Zuberi Mobley has rushed for 62 yards on 22 carries.

LaJohntay Wester has totaled 30 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 264 (88 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has one touchdown.

Tony Johnson has 11 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 132 yards (44 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois so far this season. He has 576 passing yards, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 145 yards (48.3 ypg) on 26 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has racked up 158 yards on 32 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Isaiah Williams has hauled in 16 receptions for 213 yards (71 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Casey Washington has caught nine passes while averaging 30 yards per game.

Pat Bryant has been the target of 15 passes and hauled in eight catches for 82 yards, an average of 27.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

