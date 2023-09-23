SWAC opponents match up when the Jackson State Tigers (2-2) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

On offense, Jackson State ranks 86th in the FCS with 300.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 40th in total defense (310.5 yards allowed per contest). Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth-worst in total yards per game (214.3), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 73rd in the FCS with 380 total yards surrendered per contest.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Bethune-Cookman Jackson State 214.3 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.5 (35th) 380 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.5 (98th) 70 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 82 (110th) 144.3 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.5 (47th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 4 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has racked up 267 yards on 76.3% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Jouvensly Bazil has run for 100 yards on 17 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jaiden Bivens has rushed for 41 yards on four carries.

Daveno Ellington paces his team with 95 receiving yards on 10 catches.

Jaewan Boyd has put up an 84-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on eight targets.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson's 11 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has thrown for 652 yards (163 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Irvin Mulligan has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 230 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Ahmad Miller has carried the ball 13 times for 98 yards (24.5 per game).

Rico Powers Jr.'s team-high 233 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 13 targets) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Spencer has put up a 116-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes on 12 targets.

Duke Miller has racked up 11 receptions for 107 yards, an average of 26.8 yards per game.

