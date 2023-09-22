The Tampa Bay Rays (94-60) and Toronto Blue Jays (85-68) square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.78 ERA).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (9-6, 3.61 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (14-8, 3.78 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will send Glasnow (9-6) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.61 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .215.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Glasnow has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.78 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 185 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 31 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.

Bassitt is trying to collect his 20th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Bassitt will look to last five or more innings for his 13th straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 31 outings this season.

The 34-year-old's 3.78 ERA ranks 27th, 1.190 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.

Chris Bassitt vs. Rays

He will take the mound against a Rays offense that ranks seventh in the league with 1342 total hits (on a .258 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .443 (fourth in the league) with 217 total home runs (fifth in MLB play).

Bassitt has pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out four against the Rays this season.

