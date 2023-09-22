Cavan Biggio and the Toronto Blue Jays are ready for a matchup with Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 217 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .443 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.258).

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (809 total runs).

The Rays' .330 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.

The Rays' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the lowest WHIP in MLB (1.163).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (9-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Glasnow has registered nine quality starts this season.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season entering this matchup.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Orioles L 8-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels L 8-3 Home Aaron Civale Reid Detmers 9/21/2023 Angels W 5-4 Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning 9/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tyler Glasnow Chris Bassitt 9/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Littell Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley Yusei Kikuchi 9/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Aaron Civale Tanner Houck 9/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Zach Eflin Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away - -

