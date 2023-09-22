Friday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (94-60) and the Toronto Blue Jays (85-68) facing off at Tropicana Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 22.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (9-6) for the Rays and Chris Bassitt (14-8) for the Blue Jays.

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Our pick for this contest is Rays 4, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 122 times and won 81, or 66.4%, of those games.

This season Tampa Bay has won 53 of its 72 games, or 73.6%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 809.

The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

