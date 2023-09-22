MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, September 22
Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Friday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Braves' Charlie Morton squaring off against the Nationals' Patrick Corbin.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rockies at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Noah Davis (0-2) to the bump as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Jameson Taillon (7-10) when the clubs play on Friday.
|COL: Davis
|CHC: Taillon
|6 (20.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (138.1 IP)
|9.58
|ERA
|5.47
|7.8
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (4-5) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott (8-5) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|PIT: Ortiz
|CIN: Abbott
|16 (78 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (102.2 IP)
|4.85
|ERA
|3.68
|5.8
|K/9
|9.8
Live Stream Pirates at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (14-8) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will counter with Tyler Glasnow (9-6) when the clubs play Friday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|TB: Glasnow
|31 (185.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (109.2 IP)
|3.78
|ERA
|3.61
|8.0
|K/9
|12.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -155
- TOR Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-8) to the bump as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Johnny Cueto (1-4) when the clubs play Friday.
|MIL: Burnes
|MIA: Cueto
|30 (184.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (47 IP)
|3.56
|ERA
|6.32
|9.3
|K/9
|6.7
Live Stream Brewers at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Morton (14-12) to the bump as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Corbin (10-13) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|ATL: Morton
|WSH: Corbin
|29 (162.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (171 IP)
|3.66
|ERA
|5.05
|10.1
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Braves at Nationals
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Braves at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (8-8) to the hill as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (15-5) when the clubs face off Friday.
|NYM: Megill
|PHI: Walker
|23 (113 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (159.2 IP)
|4.94
|ERA
|4.45
|7.3
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Mets at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -160
- NYM Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (2-8) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will counter with Luke Weaver (2-5) when the teams play Friday.
|ARI: Pfaadt
|NYY: Weaver
|17 (86 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (114.1 IP)
|5.86
|ERA
|6.77
|8.2
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -125
- ARI Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (12-5) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will give the start to Shane Bieber (5-6) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|BAL: Kremer
|CLE: Bieber
|30 (164 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (117 IP)
|4.17
|ERA
|3.77
|8.0
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Guardians
- BAL Odds to Win: -115
- CLE Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Touki Toussaint (4-7) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will give the start to Chris Sale (6-4) when the teams meet Friday.
|CHW: Toussaint
|BOS: Sale
|18 (76.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (92.2 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|4.66
|9.3
|K/9
|11.3
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -225
- CHW Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (8-5) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will look to Dane Dunning (10-6) when the teams meet Friday.
|SEA: Miller
|TEX: Dunning
|23 (123 IP)
|Games/IP
|32 (157 IP)
|3.88
|ERA
|3.84
|8.3
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -120
- SEA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Davis Daniel (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Twins, who will counter with Pablo Lopez (10-8) when the teams play Friday.
|LAA: Daniel
|MIN: Lopez
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (183.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.63
|-
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Angels at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -275
- LAA Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (6-4) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will counter with Framber Valdez (12-10) when the teams face off on Friday.
|KC: Ragans
|HOU: Valdez
|27 (83.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (188.2 IP)
|3.44
|ERA
|3.20
|10.8
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Royals at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -225
- KC Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Royals at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0) to the hill as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Ken Waldichuk (3-8) for the game between the teams Friday.
|DET: Gipson-Long
|OAK: Waldichuk
|2 (10 IP)
|Games/IP
|33 (130 IP)
|2.70
|ERA
|5.61
|14.4
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Athletics
- DET Odds to Win: -140
- OAK Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Padres Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (6-2) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Matt Waldron (1-3) when the clubs face off Friday.
|STL: Hudson
|SD: Waldron
|16 (70.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (29.2 IP)
|5.12
|ERA
|5.16
|5.1
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -155
- STL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Sean Manaea (6-6) to the bump as they face the Dodgers, who will look to Clayton Kershaw (12-4) when the clubs meet Friday.
|SF: Manaea
|LAD: Kershaw
|35 (104.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (121.1 IP)
|4.73
|ERA
|2.52
|10.1
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Giants at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -165
- SF Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.