A quarterfinal is up next for Lucia Bronzetti in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, and she will face Linda Fruhvirtova. Bronzetti's odds are the third-best among the field at +650 to win this tournament at Ningbo Tennis Center.

Bronzetti at the 2023 WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23-30

September 23-30 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Bronzetti's Next Match

On Thursday, September 28 at 3:00 AM ET, Bronzetti will meet Fruhvirtova in the quarterfinals, after getting past Kateryna Baindl 6-3, 6-3 in the previous round.

Bronzetti Stats

Bronzetti is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 88-ranked Baindl in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 20 tournaments over the past year, Bronzetti has won once, and her overall record is 13-19.

In 12 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Bronzetti is 4-12 in matches.

Through 32 matches over the past year (across all court types), Bronzetti has played 21.2 games per match. She won 47.3% of them.

In her 16 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Bronzetti has averaged 22.0 games.

Bronzetti, over the past 12 months, has won 60.6% of her service games and 35.5% of her return games.

Bronzetti has claimed 59.8% of her service games on hard courts and 33.1% of her return games over the past 12 months.

