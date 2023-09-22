Jessica Pegula will start the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 in Tokyo, Japan against Cristina Bucsa in the round of 16. She was defeated by Madison Keys in the round of 16 of the US Open (her most recent tournament). Pegula has the second-best odds at +450 to win this tournament at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pegula at the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: September 23 - October 1

September 23 - October 1 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pegula's Next Match

In the round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, on Tuesday, September 26 (at 10:00 PM ET), Pegula will play Bucsa.

Pegula currently has odds of -800 to win her next matchup against Bucsa. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Pegula? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Pegula Stats

Pegula came up short in her most recent match, 1-6, 3-6 versus Keys in the Round of 16 of the US Open on September 4, 2023.

In 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, Pegula has gone 48-15 and has won two titles.

Pegula has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 34-9.

Pegula, over the past year, has played 63 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

Pegula, in 43 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 21.2 games per match and won 57.5% of them.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Pegula has won 71.3% of her games on serve, and 42.7% on return.

On hard courts, Pegula, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 71.2% of her service games and 43.8% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.