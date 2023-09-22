The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 18th-ranked in the league as of September 22.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC South: +425
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

  • Tampa Bay compiled a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.
  • A total of six Buccaneers games last season went over the point total.
  • Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last year (15th in NFL), and it gave up 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.
  • The Buccaneers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last season.
  • When the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.
  • The Buccaneers were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Buccaneers Impact Players

  • In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.
  • In addition, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.
  • In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, catching 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).
  • On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and picked up 481 yards (28.3 per game).
  • Devin White posted 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000
2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +25000
3 September 25 Eagles - +750
4 October 1 @ Saints - +2800
BYE - - - -
6 October 15 Lions - +2800
7 October 22 Falcons - +4000
8 October 26 @ Bills - +1000
9 November 5 @ Texans - +75000
10 November 12 Titans - +6600
11 November 19 @ 49ers - +600
12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000
13 December 3 Panthers - +25000
14 December 10 @ Falcons - +4000
15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000
16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500
17 December 31 Saints - +2800
18 January 7 @ Panthers - +25000

