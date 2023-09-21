This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Sarasota County, Florida. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

  • Miami-Dade County
  • Polk County
  • Pinellas County
  • Broward County

    • Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Cooper City High School at South Plantation High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
    • Location: Plantation, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    IMG Academy at Lemon Bay High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
    • Location: Englewood, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Cardinal Mooney High School at Space Coast JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Cocoa, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.