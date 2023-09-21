On Thursday, September 21 at 1:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (93-60) host the Los Angeles Angels (69-83) at Tropicana Field in the rubber game of the series. Zach Eflin will get the ball for the Rays, while Griffin Canning will take the mound for the Angels.

The Angels are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rays (-250). The matchup's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (15-8, 3.44 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (7-7, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Rays versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rays (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Rays will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Yandy Díaz get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 121 times this season and won 80, or 66.1%, of those games.

The Rays have a 14-4 record (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-2 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (40.5%) in those games.

The Angels have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Angels had a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL East +1100 - 2nd

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.