The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels will send Zach Eflin and Griffin Canning, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs face off on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fifth in MLB action with 217 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .443.

The Rays' .258 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (804 total runs).

The Rays rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 20 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.79 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.162).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Eflin (15-8) out to make his 30th start of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

Eflin heads into the matchup with 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Eflin will try to extend a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

In five of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles L 8-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels L 8-3 Home Aaron Civale Reid Detmers 9/21/2023 Angels - Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning 9/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tyler Glasnow Chris Bassitt 9/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Littell Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley Yusei Kikuchi 9/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Aaron Civale Tanner Houck 9/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Zach Eflin Brayan Bello

