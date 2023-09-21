Thursday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (93-60) against the Los Angeles Angels (69-83) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on September 21.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (15-8, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Griffin Canning (7-7, 4.42 ERA).

Rays vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 80 out of the 121 games, or 66.1%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has a record of 14-4, a 77.8% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 804 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

