Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you reside in Palm Beach County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Boynton Beach High School at West Boca Raton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Saint Edward's School at Jupiter Christian High School - West
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jupiter, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxbridge Academy at Glades Day High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Belle Glade, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlantic Community High School at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
