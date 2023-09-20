The Los Angeles Angels (68-83) bring a six-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Tampa Bay Rays (93-59), at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Rays will give the nod to Aaron Civale (7-3) against the Angels and Reid Detmers (3-10).

Rays vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (3-10, 4.84 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (7-3) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 3.06 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .227.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Civale has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

The Angels will send Detmers (3-10) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.84 ERA and 154 strikeouts over 137 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.84, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing batters have a .254 batting average against him.

Detmers is trying to claim his third straight quality start in this game.

Detmers will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

