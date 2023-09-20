The Tampa Bay Rays (93-59) will rely on Yandy Diaz when they host Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels (68-83) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, September 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Angels are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-225). An 8-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rays vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - TB (7-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (3-10, 4.84 ERA)

Rays vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rays vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 120 times and won 80, or 66.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 18-5 (78.3%).

Tampa Bay has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 6-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 31, or 39.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Angels have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 3-7.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL East +900 - 2nd

