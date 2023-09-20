Randal Grichuk and the Los Angeles Angels will hit the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Aaron Civale on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth-best in MLB play with 217 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .444.

The Rays have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.258).

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (801 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Rays' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 20th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.160).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Civale (7-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Civale heads into this matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Civale will try to build upon an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

In five of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Aaron Civale Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles L 8-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels W 6-2 Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels - Home Aaron Civale Reid Detmers 9/21/2023 Angels - Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning 9/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tyler Glasnow Chris Bassitt 9/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Littell Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley Yusei Kikuchi 9/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Aaron Civale Tanner Houck

