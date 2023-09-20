Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (93-59) and the Los Angeles Angels (68-83) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM on September 20.

The Rays will call on Aaron Civale (7-3) against the Angels and Reid Detmers (3-10).

Rays vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 120 times this season and won 80, or 66.7%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 18-5 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 801 total runs this season.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).

