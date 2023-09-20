This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Pinellas County, Florida. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Lakewood High School at Boca Ciega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 20

7:00 PM ET on September 20 Location: Gulfport, FL

Gulfport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

St John Neumann Catholic High School at St. Petersburg Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northside Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hollins High School at Seminole High School - Seminole

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Seminole, FL

Seminole, FL Conference: 5A - District 9

5A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Gibbs High School at Pinellas Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northeast High School - St. Petersburg at Boca Ciega High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Gulfport, FL

Gulfport, FL Conference: 5A - District 10

5A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Edison HS at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Dunedin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Dunedin, FL

Dunedin, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater High School at Largo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater at Wildwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Wildwood, FL

Wildwood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Countryside High School at Palm Harbor University HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Palm Harbor, FL

Palm Harbor, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lake High School at Tarpon Springs High School