As of September 20 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, place them 18th in the league.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +425

+425 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay compiled a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.

A total of six Buccaneers games last season went over the point total.

Tampa Bay totaled 346.7 yards per game on offense last year (15th in NFL), and it surrendered 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.

The Buccaneers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 on the road last year.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay lost every game (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), completing 60.0% of his throws, with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Mayfield rushed for 89 yards and one TD.

Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In 17 games, Rachaad White ran for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

In 17 games last year, Devin White posted 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +25000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +2800 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2800 7 October 22 Falcons - +4000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +1000 9 November 5 @ Texans - +75000 10 November 12 Titans - +6600 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +600 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +25000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +4000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +4000 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +2800 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +25000

