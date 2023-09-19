The Dallas Wings will play the Atlanta Dream in Game 2 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Dream vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Dream vs. Wings

Atlanta scores an average of 82.5 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 84.9 Dallas gives up.

Atlanta's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Dallas has given up to its opponents.

The Dream are 13-4 when they shoot better than 44.4% from the field.

Atlanta shoots 33.6% from beyond the arc this season. That's 2.4 percentage points lower than Dallas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (36%).

The Dream have an 11-7 record when the team hits more than 36% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas and Atlanta rebound at nearly the same rate, with Dallas averaging 2.6 more rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

In their previous 10 games, the Dream are posting 83.3 points per game, 0.8 more than their season average (82.5).

Atlanta is allowing 84.3 points per game in its past 10 games, compared to its season average of 84 points allowed.

The Dream are sinking 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game in their previous 10 games (5.9) compared to their season average (6.4), and they are putting up a lower three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (33.1%) compared to their season mark (33.6%).

