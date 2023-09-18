Florida High School Football Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Polk County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Tenoroc High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 18
- Location: Davenport, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mulberry High School at Santa Fe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartow High School at Auburndale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Auburndale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poinciana High School at Tenoroc High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hardee High School at Lakeland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at Lake Placid High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Lake Placid, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
