Is there high school football on the docket this week in Polk County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

  • Pinellas County
  • Bradford County
  • Seminole County
  • Nassau County
  • Duval County
  • Flagler County
  • Citrus County
  • Broward County
  • Columbia County

    • Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Tenoroc High School at Davenport High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 18
    • Location: Davenport, FL
    • Conference: 4A - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Mulberry High School at Santa Fe Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lakeland, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bartow High School at Auburndale High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Auburndale, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Poinciana High School at Tenoroc High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lakeland, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hardee High School at Lakeland Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lakeland, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Region High School at Lake Placid High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Lake Placid, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.