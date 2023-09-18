Karen Khachanov's run in the Zhuhai Championships in Zhuhai, China has reached the quarterfinals, where he will meet Mackenzie McDonald. Khachanov is the favorite (+400) at Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai.

Khachanov at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Khachanov's Next Match

On Saturday, September 23 at 10:00 PM ET, Khachanov will face McDonald in the quarterfinals, after beating Alex Bolt 6-4, 6-4 in the previous round.

Khachanov has current moneyline odds of -120 to win his next matchup against McDonald.

Khachanov Stats

In the Round of 16, Khachanov won 6-4, 6-4 against Bolt on Friday.

Khachanov is 29-16 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.

Khachanov is 18-11 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Khachanov has played 25.2 games per match in his 45 matches over the past year across all court types.

On hard courts, Khachanov has played 29 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.1 games per match while winning 53.6% of games.

Khachanov has won 25.5% of his return games and 81.8% of his service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past year, Khachanov has been victorious in 26.5% of his return games and 81.0% of his service games.

