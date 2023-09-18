The Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now have the 17th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay compiled a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last season (15th in ), and it surrendered 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.

Last year the Buccaneers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 on the road.

When the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But when favored put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).

Devin White had 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +15000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +4000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +50000 10 November 12 Titans - +6600 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +700 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +4000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +3300 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +15000

