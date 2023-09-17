How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
In a Sunday WNBA Playoff slate that has two compelling contests, the Chicago Sky versus the Las Vegas Aces is a game to catch.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun play the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx go on the road to face the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 27-13
- MIN Record: 19-21
- CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)
- MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9.5
- CON Odds to Win: -476
- MIN Odds to Win: +349
- Total: 158.5 points
The Las Vegas Aces play host to the Chicago Sky
The Sky go on the road to face the Aces on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 34-6
- CHI Record: 18-22
- LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- CHI Stats: 81.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -18
- LVA Odds to Win: -2622
- CHI Odds to Win: +1150
- Total: 170.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.