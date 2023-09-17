Tampa Bay Rays (92-58) will square off against the Baltimore Orioles (92-56) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, September 17 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Josh Lowe will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rays +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.25 ERA) vs Zack Littell - TB (3-6, 4.25 ERA)

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 73 times and won 50, or 68.5%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 46-19 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (70.8% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Orioles went 3-4 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rays have been victorious in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rays have won four of 16 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL East +125 - 2nd

