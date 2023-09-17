The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 1:35 PM ET, with Gunnar Henderson and Randy Arozarena among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 213 home runs.

Fueled by 492 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays rank sixth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 791.

The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .330.

The Rays rank 20th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Rays have a combined 1.166 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Zack Littell (3-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Littell has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins W 5-4 Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Aaron Civale Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles L 8-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles - Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels - Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels - Home Aaron Civale - 9/21/2023 Angels - Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning 9/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tyler Glasnow Chris Bassitt 9/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Littell Hyun-Jin Ryu

