How to Watch the Rays vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 1:35 PM ET, with Gunnar Henderson and Randy Arozarena among those expected to produce at the plate.
Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 213 home runs.
- Fueled by 492 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rays rank sixth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 791.
- The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .330.
- The Rays rank 20th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Rays have a combined 1.166 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Zack Littell (3-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.
- Littell has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Joe Ryan
|9/13/2023
|Twins
|W 5-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/14/2023
|Orioles
|W 4-3
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Kyle Bradish
|9/15/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-1
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Jack Flaherty
|9/16/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-0
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Dean Kremer
|9/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|-
|9/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Griffin Canning
|9/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chris Bassitt
|9/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
