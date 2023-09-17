Sunday's game that pits the Baltimore Orioles (92-56) versus the Tampa Bay Rays (92-58) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Orioles. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on September 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (12-5) to the mound, while Zack Littell (3-6) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

The Rays have been victorious in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has a mark of 4-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (791 total, 5.3 per game).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.78 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

