According to bookmakers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) are just 2.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023. For this game, an over/under of 41.5 has been set.

Before the Buccaneers square off against the Bears, take a look at their betting insights and trends. Before the Bears play the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Chicago Moneyline
BetMGM Buccaneers (-2.5) 41.5 -145 +120
DraftKings Buccaneers (-2.5) 41 -142 +120
FanDuel Buccaneers (-3) 41.5 -148 +126

Tampa Bay vs. Chicago Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
  • TV Info: FOX
Buccaneers vs. Bears Betting Insights

  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 last year.
  • The Buccaneers went 4-7-1 ATS as 2.5-point favorites or greater last year.
  • In 17 Tampa Bay games last season, six went over the total.
  • Chicago's record against the spread last year was 5-10-1.
  • The Bears were 5-9 ATS last year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • Out of 17 Chicago games last season, 10 hit the over.

