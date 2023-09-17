How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) and the Chicago Bears (0-1) play at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV: FOX
Buccaneers Insights (2022)
- The Buccaneers averaged 8.8 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Bears gave up (27.2) last season.
- The Buccaneers averaged 346.7 yards per game last year, 29.2 fewer yards than the 375.9 the Bears allowed per matchup.
- Last season Tampa Bay rushed for 80.4 fewer yards per game (76.9) than Chicago allowed per outing (157.3).
- Last season the Buccaneers had 22 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears had takeaways (23).
Buccaneers Home Performance (2022)
- The Buccaneers' average points scored (21.4) and allowed (22.2) at home were both higher than their overall averages of 18.4 and 21.1, respectively.
- The Buccaneers racked up 377.3 yards per game at home (30.6 more than their overall average), and gave up 318.9 at home (5.4 less than overall).
- At home, Tampa Bay racked up 311 passing yards per game and conceded 214.7. That's more than it gained (269.8) and allowed (203.6) overall.
- The Buccaneers accumulated 66.3 rushing yards per game at home (10.6 less than their overall average), and gave up 104.2 at home (16.5 less than overall).
- The Buccaneers' offensive third-down percentage (43.8%) and defensive third-down percentage (40.5%) in home games were both higher than their overall averages of 37.4% and 36.9%, respectively.
Buccaneers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Minnesota
|W 20-17
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Chicago
|-
|FOX
|9/25/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|ABC
|10/1/2023
|at New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Detroit
|-
|FOX
