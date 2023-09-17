The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) and the Chicago Bears (0-1) play at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bears

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Buccaneers Insights (2022)

The Buccaneers averaged 8.8 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Bears gave up (27.2) last season.

The Buccaneers averaged 346.7 yards per game last year, 29.2 fewer yards than the 375.9 the Bears allowed per matchup.

Last season Tampa Bay rushed for 80.4 fewer yards per game (76.9) than Chicago allowed per outing (157.3).

Last season the Buccaneers had 22 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears had takeaways (23).

Buccaneers Home Performance (2022)

The Buccaneers' average points scored (21.4) and allowed (22.2) at home were both higher than their overall averages of 18.4 and 21.1, respectively.

The Buccaneers racked up 377.3 yards per game at home (30.6 more than their overall average), and gave up 318.9 at home (5.4 less than overall).

At home, Tampa Bay racked up 311 passing yards per game and conceded 214.7. That's more than it gained (269.8) and allowed (203.6) overall.

The Buccaneers accumulated 66.3 rushing yards per game at home (10.6 less than their overall average), and gave up 104.2 at home (16.5 less than overall).

The Buccaneers' offensive third-down percentage (43.8%) and defensive third-down percentage (40.5%) in home games were both higher than their overall averages of 37.4% and 36.9%, respectively.

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Minnesota W 20-17 CBS 9/17/2023 Chicago - FOX 9/25/2023 Philadelphia - ABC 10/1/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 10/15/2023 Detroit - FOX

