The September 17 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) and Chicago Bears (0-1) features a standoff at the QB position, with Baker Mayfield and Justin Fields leading the charge for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the relevant numbers below.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Baker Mayfield vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2022 Stats Justin Fields 12 Games Played 15 60% Completion % 60.4% 2,163 (180.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,242 (149.5) 10 Touchdowns 17 8 Interceptions 11 89 (7.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 1,143 (76.2) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 8

Bears Defensive Stats

Last season, the Bears were bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 32nd in the NFL with 463 points given up (27.2 per contest). They also ranked 29th in total yards allowed (6,390).

When it came to stopping the pass, Chicago ranked 18th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,716) and 11th in passing touchdowns allowed (22).

Against the run, the Bears were one of the bottom defenses in the league, allowing the second-most rushing yards in the NFL (157.3 per game). Meanwhile, they ranked 32nd with 31 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Chicago ranked 28th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (64.5%) and 32nd in third-down percentage allowed (49%).

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Buccaneers ceded 358 points, ranking 13th in the league with 21.1 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they ranked 10th in the NFL with 5,513 total yards allowed (324.3 per contest).

When it came to defending the pass, Tampa Bay's D was firing on all cylinders, with 3,461 passing yards allowed last year (10th-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Buccaneers ranked 15th in the NFL with 2,052 rushing yards allowed (120.7 per game) and 19th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).

On defense, Tampa Bay ranked sixth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 36.9%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked 26th at 62.5%.

