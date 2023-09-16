The Montana State Bobcats (1-1) visit the Stetson Hatters (2-0) at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On offense, Montana State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 11th-best in the FCS by compiling 468 yards per game. The defense ranks 44th (325 yards allowed per game). Stetson has been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 23rd-best in total offense (429 total yards per game) and best in total defense (0 total yards allowed per game).

Here we will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Montana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman, Montana Venue: Bobcat Stadium

Stetson vs. Montana State Key Statistics

Stetson Montana State 429 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468 (17th) 0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325 (43rd) 182 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 309 (1st) 247 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159 (86th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has compiled 255 yards on 65.6% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 37 yards with one score.

Kaderris Roberts has rushed for 197 yards on 33 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Devon Brewer has totaled 72 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Nazeviah Burris has racked up 187 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Gabe Atkin has nine receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 101 yards (50.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jalon Warthen-Carr's four targets have resulted in four catches for 87 yards.

Montana State Stats Leaders

Tommy Mellott leads Montana State with 191 yards (95.5 ypg) on 14-of-20 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions this season. He also has 125 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Scottre Humphrey has piled up 116 yards on 15 carries, scoring two times.

Clevan Thomas Jr.'s 68 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted seven times and has registered six receptions.

Jared White has put up a 47-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in one pass on two targets.

Treyton Pickering has hauled in two grabs for 46 yards, an average of 23 yards per game.

