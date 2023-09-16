After the first round of the Fortinet Championship, Stephan Jaeger is currently 86th with a score of E.

Looking to wager on Stephan Jaeger at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +10000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Jaeger has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 17 rounds.

Jaeger has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Jaeger has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Jaeger has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Jaeger will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to 15 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 34 -6 269 0 26 0 2 $2.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In his past five appearances at this event, Jaeger has had an average finishing position of 53rd.

Jaeger has made the cut three times in his previous five entries in this event.

Jaeger finished 86th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards, 105 yards shorter than the 7,123-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Jaeger will take to the 7,123-yard course this week at Silverado CC (North) after having played courses with an average length of 7,272 yards during the past year.

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger was in the 62nd percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jaeger shot better than only 17% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Jaeger fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other participants averaged 3.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jaeger did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Jaeger's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were less than the tournament average of 8.8.

In that last competition, Jaeger carded a bogey or worse on four of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.4).

Jaeger finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jaeger had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Jaeger Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Jaeger's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.