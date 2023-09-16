The South Florida Bulls (1-1) are facing tough odds as 32.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1). An over/under of 61.5 is set for the game.

Alabama ranks 67th in total offense (396.5 yards per game) and 61st in total defense (332.5 yards allowed per game) this season. South Florida's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 429 total yards per game, which ranks 23rd-worst. Offensively, it ranks 48th with 441 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Florida vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Alabama vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -32.5 -110 -110 61.5 -105 -115 -10000 +2000

Looking to place a bet on South Florida vs. Alabama? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 AAC Betting Trends

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

Bet on South Florida to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

South Florida Stats Leaders

In 12 games last season, Brian Battie scampered for 1,186 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

Gerry Bohanon suited up for 12 games last season, and delivered 1,070 passing yards, six touchdowns, six interceptions and a 56.9% completion percentage.

As a runner, Bohanon scrambled for 386 yards (6.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.

In 12 games last year, Xavier Weaver converted 93 targets into 53 receptions, 718 yards and six touchdowns.

As a key contributor to the passing game, Jimmy Horn Jr. compiled 551 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Dwayne Boyles played in 12 games, recording one sack to go with five TFL, 49 tackles, and one interception.

Jason Vaughn accumulated five sacks to go along with five TFL and 18 tackles in 12 games.

Jatorian Hansford recorded 14 tackles, three TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

With one TFL and 28 tackles, James Gordon IV made a big impact on D.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.