The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Glasnow and Grayson Rodriguez, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs face off on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-125). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -125 +105 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have compiled a 79-39 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.9% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 74-31 record (winning 70.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 149 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 80 of those games (80-65-4).

The Rays have a 10-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-25 42-32 37-24 55-33 71-49 21-8

